(The Center Square) – Liz Joy, a conservative running for Congress for New York’s 20th district, is calling out a person or persons who made donations to progressive causes under her name.
“I'm concerned that illegal and unauthorized donations have been made in my name,” Joy said in a statement. “Despite any opposition or illegal efforts, I will continue to work tirelessly to represent the hard working people of this district."
The donations, all for less than $15, were made to Black Lives Matter, Act-Blue, and the Council on American-Islamic Relations. Joy’s campaign only found out about this after they received "thank you" emails from the organizations.
Joy told the Times Union of Albany that the impostor used not only her name in the donation, but also used her personal address and campaign email.
“It’s not just someone who is opposing your campaign and signing you up for emails to your opposition,” Joy told the Times Union. “This is crossing the line in saying ‘this is who I am and this is where I live,’ and that is identity theft.”
While her attorneys are pursuing the matter further, Joy took the incident as proof of her campaign’s strength.
“These underhanded and now illegal actions with the goal of silencing me only proves that my campaign is gaining traction, popularity and resonating throughout the Region,” Joy said in the statement.
A few weeks prior to this incident, a diversity and inclusion coordinator at the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs was fired for posting “a series of incendiary and racially charged comments on Joy’s Facebook page accusing her of using her biracial daughter-in-law as a campaign prop,” the statement reads.
Joy is running against Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko in November’s election.