(The Center Square) – New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday a plan to spend $14.5 million to clean up roughly 1,500 locations across the city that have become neglected under prior administrations.
The multi-agency endeavor will lead to 200 new jobs within the city’s Department of Sanitation. In addition, the Department of Parks and Recreation will add evening shifts for targeted cleaning, and what Adams described at a Brooklyn press conference as “rat mitigation.”
The city also plans to step up enforcement against illegal dumping by installing 200 new cameras across the city. There are also plans to hire 50 workers in the Department of Environmental Protection to ensure sewer grates stay clean.
The initiative starts Monday as Adams vowed the country’s largest city would be its cleanest.
“New Yorkers are tired of seeing overflowing litter baskets and trash under overpasses, so our administration intends to deliver a more functional and more well-kept city for all,” he said.
Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch added policies created back in the 1980s meant to foster interdepartmental cooperation for cleaning, produced the opposite effect and created hundreds of places she called “no man’s land” in all five boroughs.
“When I came on this job seven months ago, Mayor Adams and I discussed the filthy conditions that we saw most often,” Tisch said. “Areas next to street steps, greenways, under and along overpasses. Areas that residents and tourists see every single day, where an impartial observer could reasonably assume that no one gave a damn. Well, this administration gives a damn.”
The plan to hire additional workers comes just a couple months after Adams ordered city agencies to devise plans to cut their city-funded spending by 3% for this fiscal year, and 4.75% for future years. That's due to the city facing multi-billion-dollar budget deficits in the years ahead.
Adams said the city would have to find the money.
“We have a real financial crisis, but a clean city is going to impact our recovery, and New Yorkers deserve to have a clean city,” he said. “And so we have to prioritize those things that are important, and this is one of the top things that New Yorkers are saying.”