(The Center Square) – Starting next week, New York City’s subways will shut down for four hours a day so that workers can disinfect train cars and stations in an effort to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
The shutdowns, announced Thursday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo during his daily news conference on the pandemic, were suggested by Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials in response to Cuomo’s edict that they find a way to perform the disinfection every 24 hours. Without the shutdowns, the MTA says it can only manage to disinfect every 72 hours.
The shutdowns will begin the morning of May 6 and will be in effect from 1 to 5 a.m. each day.
Cuomo said that time frame was selected because it’s the lowest ridership period, only averaging about 10,000 commuters at a time when overall ridership is down about 92 percent. He said MTA will provide alternate transportation options for essential workers, at no cost, during the shutdown hours, including by bus, van and even ride-share services like Uber and Lyft.
“This is going to be one of the most aggressive, creative, challenging undertakings that the MTA has done,” Cuomo said. “It’s going to require the MTA, the state, the city, the [New York Police Department] to all work together.”
To highlight the latter point, Cuomo welcomed New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio – via videoconference – to his news conference for only the second time since the outbreak began. Cuomo and de Blasio have been at odds periodically during the pandemic about who has the authority to make decisions relating to closures and openings of the city’s public school system.
De Blasio pointed out that while it was the prevalence of homeless New Yorkers on subway trains that led to the heightened concerns about the safety of essential workers who take the MTA, it was also an opportunity to help the homeless, too.
He argued that by virtue of the trains being shut down, which in turn will force the homeless to the surface, it will be easier for outreach efforts to connect them with services that can help them.
“It’s an unacceptable reality,” de Blasio said of the city’s ongoing homelessness problem. “This new plan will disrupt that unacceptable reality and allow us to actually get help to people more effectively.”
Cuomo also welcomed via video de Blasio’s predecessor as mayor, businessman and former presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, who has been picked to lead the state’s tracing efforts. The goal is to identify those exposed to anyone who has been diagnosed with coronavirus and, if necessary, isolate those who were exposed if they are also positive for the virus.
“The question on everybody’s mind continues to be, ‘how can we begin to loosen these restrictions and begin reopening the economy,'” Bloomberg said. “And one of the most important steps … we have to take to reopen the economy as safely as possible is to create a system of contact tracing.”
The governor said that having a complex and massive tracing system in place would be the only way to be sure that any reopening effort isn’t creating a surge in new coronavirus cases.
“It’s of a scale that’s never been done before, and by the way, we need it tomorrow,” he said. “There is not time to go get a university to do a study, and then a blueprint, and put a plan together. We need it tomorrow.”
He bristled at reports that U.S. Rep Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., was calling for clarity from the Cuomo administration about whether summer camps would be opening up, saying that given the lack of appetite in Congress for providing unrestricted state funding, the state’s hands were tied in some areas.
“What you can say to Rep. Elise Stefanik and all our great Washington representatives – we could provide rental assistance to people who can’t pay rent, we could provide child care for essential workers. … You know what it takes? Money,” he said. “Funding. Money. They passed a bill. You know how much it gave New York state to do any of the things we’re talking about? Zero. Zilch. Nada.
“So when one of them says ‘I have a great idea, why don’t we do this for every person,’ you say to them, ‘oh, are you providing any funding to do that?’” Cuomo added. “Because the state has a $13 billion deficit. They’ve provided us nothing.”
Another 306 deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in New York, bringing the state’s death toll to 18,321.