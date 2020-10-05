(The Center Square) – Schools in New York City’s COVID-19 hot spot areas will close on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday as the state looks to control flare-ups of the virus occurring in the city and other parts of downstate New York.
That’s one day earlier than New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio planned, but Cuomo intervened because some of the schools in the nine affected ZIP codes, which are in Queens and Brooklyn, have not conducted any testing.
“I am not going to recommend or allow any New York City family to send their child to a school that I wouldn't send my child,” the governor said.
The closure order does not affect schools in Orange or Rockland counties, which also have active hot spots, but Cuomo added that may happen. He plans to talk with leaders in those counties on Tuesday.
It’s uncertain how long the schools will be closed to in-person learning.
“We're going to work hard to turn around those nine ZIP codes so that in the coming weeks, kids will be able to come back to school,” de Blasio said. “We've also presented a plan for closing down nonessential businesses in those ZIP codes. We're continuing to work with the governor's team on that plan.”
Prior to Monday’s news conference, Cuomo held a call with city and state leaders to determine a plan of action. He said one of the issues that came up was the somewhat arbitrary nature of closing schools based on ZIP codes, especially since school boundaries don’t conform.
The governor added that he plans to meet with members of the ultraorthodox Jewish Community personally as he looks to get religious groups in lockstep with state guidelines on social distancing and mass gathering regulations.
All religious organizations not only must agree to limit in-person gatherings, Cuomo said they also must be willing to enforce them. That may mean having someone at the door counting heads.
“If you do not agree to enforce the rules, then we'll close the institutions down,” he said. “I am prepared to do that.”
Schools and mass gatherings are the primary targets in the state’s plan right now. Indoor dining, which just restarted in New York City last week, may be affected as well in the hot spots as Cuomo said the state’s reviewing it.
“We need to come up with the template because I don't want to confuse businesses,” he added.
The state will also officially take over enforcement of COVID-19 regulations in New York City, the governor said. It comes as city issued only 26 citations over a three-day period, and that was with 1,000 city personnel working eight-hour shifts each day.
Now city personnel will be state supervised.
Cuomo has been highly critical of New York City’s enforcement efforts but noted that the state’s largest city is not alone as other communities have been as lenient as they fear a backlash from residents and business owners.
“I understand the sensitivity in the community now, but I also understand you will see people die if we don't do more enforcement,” he said.