(The Center Square) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that in light of rising coronavirus numbers, the city’s public schools would again be closing to in-person learning.
On Thursday, the city’s 1.1 million public school students will all return to remote learning, mirroring the radical change that took place in March when the virus was first rampaging through the city.
De Blasio, in an afternoon news conference, made clear that the decision was made strictly as a result of what statistics were showing.
“Unfortunately, as of today, on our seven-day rolling average for coronavirus positivity, New York City had exactly 3%,” he said. “And, as a result, we do need to close our schools for the coming days.”
The mayor, who spent much of the summer in a contentious back-and-forth with Gov. Andrew Cuomo over whether and when the schools would reopen, made it clear that this time he had the governor’s full support.
“I had a number of conversations with the governor and our teams have been talking throughout the morning on exactly what it would take to come back and bring our schools back quickly,” he said. “And it will be a higher standard. I want that to be clear.”
In March and April, New York state and New York City by far led the nation in coronavirus infections and COVID-19-related deaths. After shutting down virtually the entire economy, aside from essential services, Cuomo put in place a segmented, deliberate reopening plan that relied on regions of the state hitting strict benchmarks to gradually return to a degree of normalcy.
That reopening plan appeared to pay off as New York’s infection rate plummeted, even while other states that had seen few infections early on appeared to head in the other direction. Heading into the fall, New York saw a complete reversal of its standing in the spring, being listed as one of the states with the lowest infection rates while COVID-19 began spreading at alarming rates in much of the rest of the country.
In recent weeks, though, New York’s rate has begun to creep upward again, though not nearly at the rates seen in March, nor those seen currently across the country in states that are struggling. Cuomo warned in recent days that no amount of good policy in New York was likely to prevent the high infection rates in other states from having a negative effect.
New York’s school system had been open to in-person attendance for about two months when de Blasio’s decision came down Wednesday.
The mayor wouldn’t speculate on when schools might reopen, but he made clear that it was probably a matter of weeks rather than days.
“We gave people a warning to think about it for the remainder of this month,” he said. “So, certainly, through Thanksgiving, school will be closed.
“We're going to see with the state how quickly we can finalize those standards and then what we'll have to do to meet those standards,” he added. “That week after Thanksgiving is the earliest, but we’re not yet able to say that will be then or a point thereafter.”