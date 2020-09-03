(The Center Square) – Six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, mandated shutdowns and stay-at-home orders have led to closures of scores of small businesses in New York, while the enduring uncertainty has left many of those still open wondering how they’ll last through it.
As many as one-third of New York City’s 240,000 small businesses face permanent closure, and systemic failure of business corridors could put larger economic recovery at risk, business leaders and economic analysts told The New York Times.
The four boroughs beyond Manhattan have held a key role in New York’s economic expansion, state labor data shows. More than half of the roughly 500,000 private-sector jobs created from 2014 to 2019 were based in Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island.
While many Brooklyn businesses have reopened recently, foot traffic is still down dramatically – 1.5 million pedestrians in July compared to 3.4 million in the same month last year, Regina Myer, president of the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, told the Times.
In the Norwood neighborhood of the Bronx, many small businesses owing back rent by the thousands now face eviction, said Jennifer Tausig, who is executive director of the Jerome Gun Hill Business Improvement District. The group has created a letter template to help small merchants work with their landlords on rent obligations.
The Long Island City Partnership, an economic development group in Queens, told the Times just 5 percent to 10 percent of office building tenants in that borough have returned. And with many of its cultural attractions still closed, local restaurants and stores haven’t seen an increase in customer numbers.
The New York City Business Improvement District Association, representing 93,000 businesses in more than 75 areas, has noted merchants face so many health, operational, and social unrest concerns, economic recovery seems increasingly elusive.
A spokeswoman for New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said business district recovery is of chief concern to the administration, and businesses will continue to be provided with resources to help them make it through the pandemic.