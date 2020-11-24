(The Center Square) – David Dinkins, who became the first Black person to lead the nation’s largest city when he was sworn in as mayor of New York in 1990, died Monday at age 93.
A number of news media outlets, including The New York Times and Politico, indicated that Dinkins’ death was most likely from natural causes.
Dinkins, a Democrat, served a single term as mayor of New York; he was defeated in his first bid for reelection in 1993 by Republican Rudy Giuliani, who at the time was best known as a former federal prosecutor. Democrats would not regain control of the position for another 20 years, when current Mayor Bill de Blasio was elected in 2013.
Born in Trenton, New Jersey, in 1927, Dinkins was a retired U.S. Marine and served in the New York Assembly in 1966 and later as Manhattan borough president from 1986 to 1989. He succeeded longtime Mayor Ed Koch after defeating Giuliani in the 1989 election.
Dinkins took office as mayor at a time when the city was plagued with widespread crime and violence, a problem that didn’t fully ebb until after his term concluded. Detractors claimed that Dinkins was to blame for failing to quell the violence, while supporters said that measures he put in place, such as hiring thousands of police officers, simply took time to fully take effect.
In the wake of news of Dinkins’ death, a number of prominent figures on both ends of the political spectrum honored his legacy.
“I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Mayor David Dinkins, and to the many New Yorkers who loved and supported him,” Giuliani wrote of his former opponent on Twitter. “He gave a great deal of his life in service to our great city. That service is respected and honored by all.”
New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is the first Black person and first woman to serve in that role, also lauded Dinkins.
“The example Mayor David Dinkins set for all of us shines brighter than the most powerful lighthouse imaginable, and I stand on his shoulders,” James wrote in a statement. “New York will mourn Mayor Dinkins and continue to be moved by his towering legacy.”
Dinkins was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, in October, and they were survived by two children and two grandchildren.