Primaries for the mayor and comptroller of New York City will be held on Tuesday, June 22. The winners will advance to the general election on Nov. 2, 2021.
Thirteen Democrats and two Republicans are running in the primaries for mayor of New York City. Incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) is not running for re-election due to term limits.
The primary election will feature the first use of ranked-choice voting (RCV) for a mayoral primary in the city’s history. Voters will be able to rank up to five candidates on their ballot in order of preference.
The following six Democratic candidates have received the most media attention and noteworthy endorsements:
• Eric Adams, Brooklyn borough president
• Kathryn Garcia, former New York City sanitation commissioner
• Raymond McGuire, former Wall Street executive
• Scott Stringer, New York City comptroller
• Maya Wiley, former mayoral counsel
• Andrew Yang, entrepreneur
The top issues in this race are crime, policing, affordable housing, jobs, and health care.
New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers founder Fernando Mateo and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa are running in the Republican primary.
De Blasio was first elected in 2013 and won re-election in 2017 with 66% of the vote. Including de Blasio, four of the previous six mayors were Democrats.
The Democratic primary for New York City comptroller is also being held on June 22. Ten candidates are running for the office, whose duties include performing audits of city agencies and managing five public pension funds. As of March 2021, the funds totaled $253 billion in assets.
The following seven candidates are leading in endorsements and fundraising:
• Brian Benjamin, state senator
• Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, former CNBC financial analyst
• Zachary Iscol, former Marine and nonprofit founder
• Corey Johnson, New York City Council speaker
• Brad Lander, New York City Council member
• Kevin Parker, state senator
• David Weprin, state assemblyman
The Republican primary was canceled, and Daby Carreras advanced as the Republican nominee for New York City comptroller.