(The Center Square) – New York City will not move ahead in the short term and expand its COVID-19 reopening plan to include indoor dining, officials said Wednesday.
The decision, announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio and reaffirmed later by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in separate news conferences, comes two days after regional partner New Jersey took a similar course of action. However, while Gov. Phil Murphy’s order applied to the entire state, New York’s only applies to New York City, which would have been eligible to allow indoor dining as early as Monday under the state’s plan.
New York and New Jersey have continued their downward path with the coronavirus, going from being America’s biggest hot spots in March and April to having one of the country’s lowest transmission rates by June. However a seesaw effect has taken place as now states like California, Florida and Texas report staggering increases in caseloads.
Those spikes have come as those states, which began reopening ahead of New Jersey and New York, allowed restaurants and bars to reopen.
“Even a week ago, honestly, I was hopeful we could, but the news we have gotten from around the country gets worse and worse all the time,” the mayor said.
Cuomo said on Wednesday that 35 states are currently experiencing increased infection rates. In response, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have issued orders requiring people coming from 16 states to self-isolate for 14 days to keep the tri-state region’s infection rate down.
While both Cuomo and de Blasio agreed on the need to hold off on allowing restaurants to have patrons indoors, they did not see eye-to-eye on the reason to pause the city’s reopening. While Cuomo wants to see the outbreaks recede across the country before moving forward, he also wants stronger enforcement of social distancing guidelines in the city.
“Local government has to step up and do their job,” the governor said.
Cuomo on Tuesday had state police and other officials swing through the city to monitor compliance, something that made de Blasio bristle.
“Let's be clear, overwhelmingly New York City residents respect social distancing, wear their face coverings, don't want to get each other sick,” de Blasio said. “What I think we should be very careful about is that is not a role for police. It's not a role for a city police or State Police to enforce social distancing.”
Cuomo took another swipe at the city, which passed its budget shortly after midnight Wednesday. The spending plan included a billion-dollar cut to the New York City Police Department.
“The problem is bigger than that,” he said. “The problem is worse than that. There is no respect and trust between the community and the police. That's what's going on.”
Rather than just slash the budget, Cuomo said he wants to see a broader community discussion on how to reform a department that was designed a half century ago. That falls in line with the executive order he issued last month ordering all cities and counties to revamp their law enforcement agencies by next April.
“Bring the NYPD, bring the community activists, bring the council, bring all the politicians,” he said. Start with a blank piece of paper.”