(The Center Square) – Under an arbitration decision issued earlier this month, New York City was told it cannot further delay teacher raises despite the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
NYC mayor Bill De Blasio had sought another payment delay due to extreme financial pressures, but the arbitrator agreed with United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew that another deferral was not an option.
“The ruling highlights the fact that New York City cannot rely on arbitration to help get it out of the biggest fiscal crisis it has faced in modern times,” Nicole Gelinas, senior fellow with the Manhattan Institute, told The Center Square by email. “The city really needs the state to pass legislation allowing for an emergency control board to impose a wage freeze, including for these back wages, something that only the state has the power to do. Arbitration is really meant to settle disputes without looking at the larger context.”
The situation presents a notable impact on taxpayers.
“The remaining tax burden of this nearly $4 billion back-pay deal is about $900 million,” Gelinas said. “The first half is now due this month (Indeed, the checks may have gone out this week). The next half is due next July. Against a $10 billion loss in tax revenue, this tax burden is significant. New York City needs to save every dollar it can to maintain basic services.”
It remains unclear how New York taxpayers can carry the burden.
“Only at the expense of basic service provision to retain the tax base,” Gelinas said. “Better to freeze back pay than be forced to do more layoffs than we'll already likely have to do.”
Gelinas noted that De Blasio had agreed to the deal in 2014.
“The city couldn't afford it then, which is why the payments were pushed into the future,” Gelinas said. “The public-sector workforce cannot expect to be held harmless from a crisis that is still keeping 650,000 New Yorkers in the private-sector from their regular employment. Long-term, the public-sector pay and benefits structure should mirror what's in the private sector, and public-sector unions should work for improvements to the broader pay and benefits structure, not for special deals for themselves.”