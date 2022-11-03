Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom, left, tours the sleeping area of New York City's latest temporary shelter on Randall's Island for migrants being bused into the city by southern border states, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. The shelter was to start taking in single adult men on Oct. 19, with facilities including laundry, regular meals and access to international calls.

This week, the New York Post reported that merely two weeks later a nearly empty tent city on Randalls Island that cost $325,000 to construct was being occupied by more than 100 men from Senegal, an African country. The Post reported the tent cities include laundry service and a lounge with a flat-screen television and video games.