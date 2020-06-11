(The Center Square) – In the wake of days of protests, a number of progressive New York City Council members have come out in support of activist calls to defund the city's police department.
But last year, facing pressure from a powerful police union which helped elect some of them, many of those same council members supported sizable pay raises for New York Police Department officers.
“It’s a reminder that New York’s elected officials, no matter how principled, routinely don’t want to say ‘no’ to public-sector unions,” Ken Girardin, the Empire Center’s policy analyst, said in a recent post online.
The topic of relations between police and minority communities exploded into view in recent weeks after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in late May. Video of Floyd being pinned to the ground, an officer's knee on his neck and pleading that he couldn't breathe, led to days of protests around the country.
The protests in New York City sparked a nearly unprecedented curfew to be put in place for about a week as activists argued that police brutality was rife and that defunding or disbanding departments was the solution.
Those recent demonstrations stand in contrast to March 2019, when nearly 300 NYPD officers from the New York City Police Benevolent Association, the largest NYPD police union, rallied at City Hall as City Council Members advocated for their pay raise.
“Don’t tell me you’re a union guy if you don’t support the cops in the PBA,” Justin Brannan, a council member in the Progressive Caucus, said at the rally.
Forty-one City Council Members, 15 of whom self-identify as “aligned with progressive community issues,” also signed letters addressed to Mayor Bill de Blasio supporting the pay raise.
“Councilmembers may be talking tough about the NYPD, the PBA, and police accountability, but city and state officials have helped the PBA use public resources to build the influence that it has today,” Girardin said. “Local and state lawmakers are reluctant to discuss the privileges conferred on police unions because those same privileges are conferred on other public employee organizations, especially teachers unions – and, unlike police unions, lawmakers remain scared of them.”