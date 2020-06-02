(The Center Square) – As New York City’s property taxes become its main source of revenue in the contracted economy, experts continue to debate what type of property tax relief would help the economy recover.
“The most feasible form of property tax relief would be an extension of payment deadlines,” Edmund J. McMahon, research director at the Empire Center for Public Policy, told The Center Square. “Unfortunately, local governments are so strapped because of the lockdown and its impact on other revenues that they really are in no position to afford permanent tax cuts, and many could not even afford the cash flow strain caused by delay of payments.”
Laura Feyer, spokeswoman for Mayor Bill de Blasio, recently said they understand the economic struggles caused by COVID-19.
“At the same time, we must balance the very real needs of the City, which relies on property taxes to fund the essential city services like hospitals and our first responders,” Feyer recently told Forbes.
The state Legislature recently passed a measure that would give homeowners a property tax relief option in the form of a 120-day grace period or installment payments.
“The passage … allows taxing jurisdictions to provide much needed support to those who are struggling to provide the basic needs for their families, such as food and medication, without the additional fear they will be facing penalties for property taxes they are currently unable to pay,” Sen. Monica Martinez, D-Long Island, told the Times Union on Friday.
Howard Husock, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor for City Journal, told the Center Square he has an alternative idea.
“If I had to pick just one form of tax relief, it would not be residential property tax relief,” Husock said. “Property taxes on owner-occupied homes are relatively low in the five boroughs, especially the outer boroughs, compared to suburban areas.”
Instead, Husock suggested suspending the commercial real estate tax.
“It’s limited to businesses below 96th Street in Manhattan and is a tax on gross rent,” Husock said. “Suspending this tax would be a welcome signal to struggling businesses – whose revenues are undoubtedly down already.”