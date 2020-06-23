(The Center Square) – New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that he’s cracking down on the illegal fireworks he said young people have been setting off across the city.
It’s not just a quality-of-life issue, it’s a safety issue, the mayor added, and a new task force will look to eliminate the root cause of the program.
“We're going to start a huge sting operation to go and get these illegal fireworks at the base,” he said. “Meaning everywhere they're being sold around New York City, and even where they're being sold in surrounding states that we know are flowing into New York City.”
The task force will include members of New York Police Department’s Intelligence Bureau, fire marshals from the Fire Department of New York and criminal investigators from the city’s Sheriff’s Office.
“Illegal fireworks pose a significant danger to New York families, and the Sheriff’s Office will use its investigative tools in the areas of contraband interdiction in conjunction with our law enforcement agency partners to vigorously suppress the sale and distribution of illegal fireworks,” said Sheriff Joseph Fucito.
As for those already on the street, de Blasio said police officers can intervene and confiscate the fireworks, but given that many shoot fireworks and then leave, the mayor questioned if that was appropriate use of their time.
Parents also have a role in stopping this, too, he added.
“We have a lot of other serious things the NYPD needs to focus on right now,” he said. “If anyone hears fireworks and they want to complain about it, they should call 3-1-1.”
The fireworks issue is not exclusive to New York City as communities across the country have seen complaints about their widespread use as demonstrations and protests have subsided.
However, it’s taken on added significance in New York where many cultural amenities have remained closed due to the COVID-19 crisis. There’s no concrete data on how many people moved out of the city became a hot spot in the coronavirus pandemic, but news reports, like one Monday by Reuters, have profiled people moving away.
De Blasio said he’s convinced that the city will rebound, noting what he saw with his wife when they ate a Harlem restaurant Monday. Some may leave, but the mayor believes others will be attracted by how the city rebounds.
“We're going through a rough patch, the world's going through a rough patch, the country is going through a rough patch. It's very tough, but this city has extraordinary resiliency,” he said.