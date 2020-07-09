(The Center Square) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday shot back at a report issued a day earlier by state Attorney General Letitia James that recommended taking authority over the city’s police force from the mayor and giving it to a broad commission.
The report, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo requested, looked at how the city responded to protests held in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, while four Minneapolis police officers restrained him. The protests often included skirmishes between members of the New York City Police Department and demonstrators.
While the protests have waned, they exposed at best a frayed relationship between the police and the public officers have sworn to serve and protect. It’s also led to more violence in the community.
At the same time, the city removed $1 billion from the NYPD budget, and according to the New York Post, retirement applications – compared to the same time last year - have increased by more than four-fold since the end of June.
Among the recommendations James included in her report was “an entirely new accountability structure” for the NYPD. The current structure allows the mayor to appoint a commissioner, who the report states has full administrative control of the department.
In place of that, James proposes a commission with members appointed by the City Council, public advocate, city comptroller and the mayor. None of the appointers would be able to select a majority of commission members.
The commission would have authority over the department’s budget. It would hire and fire commissioners, approve all promotions above the rank of captain and be the final authority on disciplinary appeals.
“In order to ensure its efficacy, the commission must have a guaranteed budget, permanent staff, and unfettered access to NYPD records and personnel,” the report stated.
While the mayor thanked James for her work on the report, he disagreed with the recommendation saying it would be counter productive.
He noted that the current structure allowed for the city to make swift changes to law enforcement policies, such as Commissioner Dermot Shea’s decision to terminate the department’s plain-clothes anti-crime squad last month.
“He was able to take that action very quickly with my agreement,” de Blasio said. “That is the kind of thing that happens when there’s unity of command and the ability to have true accountability. My accountability is to the people.
“When you create any kind of commission, when you create diffusion of accountability, things don’t work. We’ve seen it over and over again… We all remember what the Board of Education used to be like.”
De Blasio added he’ll be reviewing the entire 45-page report and give her his feedback.
James said that Wednesday’s report is a preliminary one, and that the investigation into the protests and the police response is still active. A final report will be published once that review concludes.
“While our investigation continues, after 30 days of intense scrutiny, it is impossible to deny that many New Yorkers have lost faith in law enforcement,” James posted on Twitter Wednesday after issuing the report.