(The Center Square) – Following 10 nights of protests, the mayor of New York City announced that he would cut funding from the city's police department and implement other law enforcement reforms.
“We will be moving funding from the NYPD to youth initiatives and social services,” Mayor Bill de Blaiso said in his announcement, according to The New York Times. “The details will be worked out in the budget process in the weeks ahead.”
Leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement in New York, who have been demanding for at least $1 billion to be cut from the police department’s $6 billion annual budget, expressed skepticism at the mayor’s announcement.
“I hope he’s not trying to make it seem as if that was his calling,” Anthony Beckford, president of Black Lives Matter Brooklyn, told the Times. “That was basically one of our major demands, one of many, but we were specific on numbers.”
On Friday, de Blaiso sent the message that he was unwilling to reduce the police department’s funding, which makes up nearly seven percent of his proposed $90 billion budget that must be finalized by the July 1 deadline.
“He’s trying to thread this needle where he can sound like he’s meeting the demands and not actually do it,” Anthonine Pierre, deputy director of the Brooklyn Movement Center, told the Times.
The other police reforms de Blaiso announced include increasing police transparency by reforming a law known as Section 50-a that protects the confidentiality of police disciplinary records. He also proposed shifting the authority of vendor enforcement away from the police department, which has long been accused of harassing vendors.
“I want people to understand that we are committed to shifting resources to ensure that the focus is on our young people,” de Blaiso said. “I also will affirm while doing that we will only do it in a way that we are certain continues to ensure that this city will be safe.”