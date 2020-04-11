(The Center Square) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday morning that the city’s 1,800 schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
But in a news conference later in the day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo rejected de Blasio's announcement, calling it the mayor's announcement "his opinion."
De Blasio's move was intended to continue social distancing efforts designed to fight the spread of the coronavirus amid signs that the self-isolation efforts are bearing fruit. Data on new hospitalizations and intensive care admissions have suggested that New York has reached a peak in the crisis that’s much less severe than projections had anticipated.
In announcing the move, de Blasio said it was something he’d anticipated back when he first moved to shut the school system down March 16 – a move that had similarly sparked a dispute with Cuomo.
“When I made that very tough decision … it was literally a painful decision to close our schools because we feared that moment that we would not be able to bring [the students] back,” the mayor said during his daily briefing on the viral pandemic. “And I said it bluntly from the very beginning that if we close the schools, there was a very strong likelihood we wouldn’t be able to bring them back for this school year.”
New York City has been the center of the crisis in the state with by far the most diagnosed coronavirus infections and the most COVID-19 deaths. As of Friday, the city had seen 94,409 cases and 5,429 deaths. According to the World Health Organization, only Spain, Italy, Germany and France have seen more cases than the city itself.
De Blasio said Saturday that when the schools were shut down in mid-March, the tentative plan was to try to reopen April 20, following spring break. But with Cuomo’s recent decision to extend his general shutdown order through April 29, de Blasio said, the logistics of getting in-person attendance back up and running after that date became daunting.
“It is the right decision, and it’s also a decision made a little clearer by the fact that the distance learning is working more and more every day,” he said. “We’re going to have more and more good ways to reach our kids and help them over the next few months.”
The mayor said that he and city schools’ administrators would be seeking an extension to the waiver granted by the state that is allowing districts to hold fewer than 180 days of classes without fearing that their state funding will be put at risk.
“There is nothing easy about this decision,” de Blasio said. “But I can also tell you it’s the right thing to do. It clearly will help us save lives because it will help us guarantee that the strategies that have been working, the shelter in place, the social distancing, all the focused strategies that are finally beginning to bear fruit, they need the time to continue to be effective.”