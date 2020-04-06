(The Center Square) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that the city might have to turn to temporary burials if COVID-19 deaths overwhelm the city’s morgues.
The mayor said that burials could take place on Hart Island, where the city currently buries those whose bodies go unclaimed or who lack funds for another burial or cremation option.
New York City has been the center of the coronavirus outbreak that has hit dozens of counties and every state in the U.S. The city is up to 2,475 COVID-19 deaths and 67,820 diagnosed cases.
According to Politico, de Blasio told reporters that temporary burials would help the city get through the outbreak during its most difficult phase.
“If we need to do temporary burials to be able to tide us over to pass the crisis, and then work with each family on their appropriate arrangements, we have the ability to do that,” he said.
Meanwhile, City Council member Mark Levine, chairman of the City Council Health Committee, wrote on Twitter that it might be necessary to perform burials in city parks.
“Soon we'll start ‘temporary interment,’ ” Levine wrote on Twitter “This likely will be done by using a NYC park for burials (yes you read that right). Trenches will be dug for 10 caskets in a line.”
Levine later clarified that such a measure would not be needed if the death rate starts to decline.
Meanwhile, word emerged during Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily news conference that the state of New York had received another hand from a fellow state as California returned 500 ventilators to the national stockpile with the intent that they be redirected to the Empire State.
Those moves follow word over the weekend that Oregon and Washington had sent 140 and 400 ventilators, respectively, to New York.
Cuomo was appreciative of the move, saying that moving equipment and staff around the country as hot spots flare up is the only way to ensure a proper response.
“That’s the only way we do this, as a nation,” he said. “We’re going to have to be flexible.”
Also Monday, the New York Board of Regents announced that it was canceling its annual exams for high school students. The exams, which are a requirement for graduation for many students, were set for June, and Cuomo announced that public schools would remain closed through at least April 29.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has put a tremendous burden on many New Yorkers and our schools and children are no exception," Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa said, according to The Auburn Citizen. "The regulations passed by the board today will allow schools, students and professionals much-needed flexibility while they adapt to this rapidly evolving situation."