(The Center Square) – Starting Monday, riders on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s buses and trains will face a $50 fine if they’re caught using New York’s mass transit system without wearing a mask.
More than 90 percent of riders on the system do wear masks, officials said Thursday, but as the number of commuters into the city starts to rise, they added that they want to take steps to get that number even higher.
“We already have fines on the books for violations of our rules and regulations, for smoking, for fare evasion, for items like that, so this is very similar to that,” said Sarah Feinberg, interim president of New York City Transit. “It's just another tool in our toolbox to ensure compliance.”
Both the MTA Police and New York City Police Department will be responsible for enforcement, she added. In addition, the authority will continue to give riders masks if they do not have one
Besides the city buses and subway, riders on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro North will also be subject to the fine.
With Labor Day having just passed, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he expects an influx of workers to return to New York City. With COVID-19 concerns still lingering, that’s led to increased car traffic.
Implementing a fine system should help ease some concerns about the safety of the rail and bus system, Cuomo said.
“New York City cannot deal with the vehicular traffic of everyone commuting by car and not taking public transportation,” Cuomo added.
MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye said the emergency order will take effect as soon as the authority files it with the Secretary of State’s office. While the emergency rule will be enforced immediately, the MTA will also offer a 60-day public comment period. The authority will use those comments to help shape the final rule.
“Achieving universal mask compliance is our goal,” Foye said.