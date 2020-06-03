(The Center Square) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that his administration is working with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to ensure that social distancing can be maintained on public transportation after the city enters phase one of the state’s reopening plan Monday.
The city, which has suffered about 17,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and estimates another 4,700 or so fatalities were probably linked to the disease, is on track to become the last region of the state to begin reopening. Many other regions have already entered phase two.
The mayor said that the interiors of subway cars, buses and stations will need to have clear markings and signage so that commuters know where they need to stand as some businesses begin to ramp up and ask employees to return to work.
“I want to see that everywhere you go, whether it is in a subway station and on the platform or on the train or on a bus, there are markings telling you exactly where to be,” de Blasio said.
He also is expecting to see clear signage of the capacity limitations for trains and buses, and additional MTA personnel on hand to ensure that passengers comply.
The number of workers expected to return Monday is only a fraction of the city’s pre-coronavirus workforce. The mayor said there were 4.5 million people working in the city before the pandemic struck and forced the shutdown of the economy.
“Because phase one only involves certain types of work, our prediction is between 200,000 or 400,000 people are going to come back to work starting Monday,” he said.
In the meantime, he said, it’s to be expected that many will choose to avoid mass transit, which could cause a spike in city traffic. De Blasio said he envisions a future where the city is largely free of automobiles, but in the short-term, the situation will head in the opposite direction.
“I do believe there will be more cars for a period of time,” he said. “As I said, that's not our future. That won't work for our future in terms of congestion, in terms of health, in terms of fighting global warming, that can't be our future, but in the short term, do I believe people will use their cars more or for hire vehicles more in the next few months of transition? Yes, I do, and we can handle that because we're going in phases.”
On the topic of the protests and looting that have rocked the city in recent days over the death of a black man in Minneapolis at the hands of police officers, de Blasio said that the 8 p.m. nightly curfew was working to reduce violence.
He declined to fire back at criticism he’s faced in recent days from both President Donald Trump and Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his handling of violence in the city, insisting only that the New York Police Department had done an excellent job keeping the peace and showing restraint.
The mayor did deplore the reported arrests of journalists at demonstrations in the city, and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea lamented the detention of a Wall Street Journal reporter, saying that he would be reaching out to the publication to apologize. At the same time, Shea said his officers had been dealing with individuals wielding false credentials and therefore couldn’t always believe those claiming to be part of the press.
He said much of the violence and looting could be attributed to individuals using the peaceful demonstrations as cover for more nefarious purposes.
“We also see a lot of people … peeling off and, you know, unfortunately running around and doing some looting,” he said. “In terms of where those specific people are coming from, they tend to be from New York City. They tend to – we've seen a lot of people from Brooklyn, we've seen a lot from the Bronx coming south to Manhattan.”