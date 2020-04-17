(The Center Square) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that any nonessential events requiring permits from the city in May would not be getting permits, essentially canceling those events.
The mayor also cast doubt on the idea of events scheduled for June being able to take place as well.
The announcement came during the mayor’s daily news briefing on the coronavirus crisis. New York City has been the epicenter of the national outbreak.
“It is the smart thing to do to protect the health and safety of New Yorkers,” de Blasio said of the denial of all permits. “I don't think many of you watching right now are particularly surprised by this concept, but I think it's important to say it out loud and lock it in so people know what's really going on and so, people can plan, including these people who put together these amazing events.”
The mayor didn't want to go so far as to cancel June events yet, but his general tone seemed to indicate he doubted they would be taking place.
"We got one chance," he said. "We cannot allow the disease to boomerang back. So I don't see it for June, but we're going to have the conversation carefully and then have an announcement real soon."
Word of the event cancellations came after Thursday’s news that New York’s budget would not contain any funding to open the city pools. That combination of factors has led to questions about how New Yorkers will occupy their time during the sweltering days to come at the height of the summer. In recent years the city has suffered through heat waves that have taxed its ability to handle cases of heat-related illnesses.
“When you think about June, July, August, that's when we have to be ready for,” de Blasio said. “If we don't have some of the options we're used to having for providing cooling, what do you do? And I think what will be important in the discussion with our health care leadership is how do you balance the factors.”
Meanwhile, the mayor announced that five new coronavirus testing sites would be opening Friday and Monday in hard-hit areas across the city’s five boroughs, initially with the ability to do 2,400 tests a week across all those sites. And another five sites will be devoted to testing health care workers who belong to the SEIU Local 1199 union with capacity for 3,500 tests per week.
De Blasio also discussed a donation from billionaire George Soros, through his Open Society Foundations organization, of $70 million to city aid efforts, including $35 million for needy residents, $20 million for immigrants and $15 million to support online learning for children stuck at home while schools are closed.
He noted that some of the funding for immigrants would go to those who are undocumented and will not benefit from the stimulus relief fund going out to most of the American public.
“They're part of our communities, but they are not being included in a lot of those important relief programs,” he said. “I am so thankful for those relief programs to help everyday working people. We need them. But there's a lot of people who are working people that happen to be undocumented, who've been left out. This money will help them to have the basics for their families and keep going through this.”
So far New York City has recorded 7,890 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Another 4,309 deaths have been identified as "probably deaths" linked to the virus. More than 122,000 people in the city have tested positive for the coronavirus.
After the briefing, the mayor made an appearance on a local radio program and expressed bafflement at the federal government’s resistance to getting involved in setting up state and local testing programs.
“It's been the strangest and most troubling part of this whole equation from January on, because I first demanded testing from the federal government on Jan. 24,” de Blasio told WNYC host Brian Lehrer while discussing President Donald Trump’s plan to reopen the nation’s economy. “And we've still never seen it. So I think what you saw is there were some broad strokes to that plan that I think made some sense, and clearly they acknowledged the differences that different places are experiencing. But the problem with the Trump administration to date is they haven't provided the testing and they're not acting on the stimulus.”