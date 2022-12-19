(The Center Square) – New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Sunday the nation’s largest city has been put on notice it will likely receive more than 1,000 migrants a week, when a federal immigration policy ends in the coming days.
That’s on top of the more than 30,000 already in the city, and while the city has housed, clothed, fed and educated those new arrivals, Adams, in a lengthy statement, indicated the city is reaching a breaking point in the crisis.
“We are in urgent need for help, and it’s time for our state and federal partners to act — especially those in Congress who refuse to provide the financial resources or issue temporary work authorizations necessary for these individuals to live properly,” he said. “New York City has managed this crisis entirely on its own. We’ve asked both the state and federal government for funding, for space to house asylum seekers, for staff, for workforce authorizations and, most importantly, a long-term strategy to ensure asylum seekers are sent to other cities.”
A federal judge last month issued an order calling for Title 42 to expire on Wednesday. Title 42 is a policy enacted by the Trump Administration that allowed U.S. Border Patrol agents to expel illegal border crossers to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Adams said the Biden Administration and leaders on Capitol Hill need to unveil a new policy, and do it soon. While he said New York’s congressional delegation have pushed for funding for the city, he blamed both Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Congress for failing “to lift a finger” and help the city.
To house the immigrants sent to New York, the mayor said the city has spent “hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars” to operate 60 emergency shelters, as well as relief and welcome centers.
“Our shelter system is full, and we are nearly out of money, staff, and space,” he added. “Truth be told, if corrective measures are not taken soon, we may very well be forced to cut or curtail programs New Yorkers rely on, and the pathway to house thousands more is uncertain. These are not choices we want to make, but they may become necessary, and I refuse to be forced to choose new arrivals over current New Yorkers. I’ll say it again — we need a plan, we need assistance, and we need it now.”