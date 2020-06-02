(The Center Square) – New York City arrested at least 700 people Monday night and early Tuesday morning who violated a curfew order or looted businesses in the wake of days of demonstrations over a black man’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
The curfew, announced Monday afternoon by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, went into effect at 11 p.m. in the hopes of preventing the property damage seen Sunday night. But even with the curfew and an enhanced police presence across the city, damage continued.
De Blasio, during a news briefing late Tuesday morning, said he would continue imposing curfews, now starting at 8 p.m., through the end of the coming weekend. The curfew lifts at 5 a.m. each day.
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea spoke at de Blasio’s briefing and said Sunday’s violence had centered on the SoHo neighborhood, but Monday night saw it erupt in Manhattan and the Bronx. He said some arrestees were still being processed and that the figure of 700 arrests the prior night was likely to rise.
The mayor specifically called out the violent property damage in the Bronx, saying the borough’s residents were not to blame.
“What we saw took place over hours does not represent the people of the Bronx,” he said. “The people of the Bronx will not accept it. When a criminal few try to tear down the progress that people fought for for years and decades – we saw vicious attacks on police officers. That is wholly unacceptable. It does not represent the people of this city. Anyone who attacks a police officer attacks all of us.”
De Blasio and Shea both insisted that police had been as proactive as possible in reacting to reports of looting or other criminal activity, and the mayor insisted that there was no need for the National Guard to intervene in the city. He said soldiers unused to the dynamics of the city might escalate rather than defuse tensions and that the city’s 36,000 police officers were up to the challenge.
“The answer is not instant gratification, let’s bring in outside armed forces and everything’s going to be great,” he said. “No. It’s dangerous. It will make things worse.”
He continued to insist that peaceful protesters angry over the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis should not be lumped in with those doing violence, and he said they were free to continue to demonstrate peacefully before curfew.
But he warned that the days and days of protests, while legal, did raise concerns about spreading coronavirus at a time when the city is close to entering the state’s first phase of reopening. The city is currently scheduled to start phase one on Monday.
“I’m very worried also that protest is leading to the potential of the spread of the coronavirus, and that is not a minor matter at this point,” he said. “One day, two days, that’s one thing. As it’s continued, that danger is increasing, and I’m asking everyone to think about that personally – about yourself, your family, the people in your life, your elders in your family.”