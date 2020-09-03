(The Center Square) – After being shuttered nearly six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, commercial casinos in New York received Thursday permission to reopen next week albeit with some significant restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Not everyone is a winner, though, as New York City’s restaurants remain, literally, on the outside looking in, prompting a multibillion lawsuit to reopen indoor dining in the city.
Casinos and racinos, racetracks with video gaming terminals, can reopen as soon as next Wednesday, Cuomo said. Occupancy will be limited to just 25 percent, and the venues must strictly enforce facial covering and social distance guidelines. The facilities also must have enhanced air filtration systems in place as well.
No table games are permitted, for now, until the state Gaming Commission approves plexiglass barriers for use on the floor. Beverage and food service remain off-limits on the gaming floor as well.
New York was one of the last states to reopen its commercial casinos, as other states began reopening their gaming venues as early as May. According to the American Gaming Association, the 12 state-licensed casinos and racinos were among the 114 that remained closed across the country.
Meanwhile, 876 venues have reopened, including all of New York’s tribal casinos. Those gaming centers are based on sovereign land and are not subject to state regulation.
The governor also announced that malls in New York City may reopen, also effective on Wednesday. Similar guidelines will be in place for the indoor shopping centers, with one difference being capacity will be set at 50 percent.
But while malls and casinos have the green light, New York City restaurants remain forced to offer only outdoor dining, even as the state’s other regions offer limited-capacity indoor service and neighboring New Jersey resumes indoor dining on Friday.
Last week, restaurant owners filed a class-action lawsuit in a Manhattan court, arguing the state is infringing upon the rights of more than 150,000 businesses in the city, ABC 7 reported.
New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson issued a statement Wednesday saying it was time for indoor dining to resume in the city.
“This is crucial for restaurant owners, who have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic and the resulting drop in tourism,” he said. “Summer is winding down, and they need to begin planning for the colder months.”
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that a decision on indoor dining “definitely” would come this month.
However, once again, Cuomo on Thursday reiterated that the decision to allow indoor dining in the city would come from Albany. He, too, wants to see the establishments welcome patrons back inside, but he also wants to see city officials beef up compliance efforts, and the governor said he would reach out to Johnson to further discuss the matter.
The governor wants to see the city dedicate members of the police department to enforce compliance, saying that the task force of state police and liquor authority personnel would not be adequate to monitor restaurants on top of bars.
“I want to open the restaurants in New York City,” Cuomo said. “The economic damage is extraordinary. I don't want to enter a situation where we say we're opening thousands of restaurants and we don't have the capacity to monitor it.”