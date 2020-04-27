(The Center Square) – The New York State Board of Elections voted Monday to cancel its June 23 presidential primary.
While the state will still hold local elections on the same day, Jay Jacobs, chairman of the New York Democratic Party, said the cancellation means a lower expected turnout and a reduced need for polling places.
President Donald Trump will be the Republican Party's nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is the sole Democratic left in the race.
Douglas Kellner, the co-chair of the New York State Board of Elections, told CNN that he and fellow co-chair Andrew Spano have the power under the election law to cancel the election.
“In the budget that was passed by the legislature and signed by the governor on April 3 included a provision that any candidates who have suspended their campaign or requested to be removed from the ballot should be removed from the primary ballot,” Kellner told CNN. “And of course Sen. Sanders had suspended his campaign. He did that five days after the law was enacted. And it basically rendered the primary moot, and at a time when the goal is to avoid unnecessary social contact, our conclusion was that there was no purpose in holding a beauty contest primary that would marginally increase the risk to both voters and poll workers.”