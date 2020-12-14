(The Center Square) – With New York facing higher COVID-19 case rates and more shutdowns possible, business groups are urging Congress to find a resolution on a new stimulus package and encouraging local leaders to produce ways to help them get through the pandemic.
“There is no silver bullet solution,” Greg Biryla, New York state director with the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), told The Center Square by email. "Positive outcomes for the Big Apple’s small businesses can only be achieved if federal, state, and municipal leaders work collaboratively to advance flexible support programs and innovative policies that recognize: when small businesses succeed, communities succeed.
“To date, the most significant relief and support for small businesses in New York State has come from the federal government and it’s great to see New York City take its own initiative," he added. "The NYC LMI Storefront Loan program is one example of a beneficial relief program targeted to help small businesses by providing access to affordable capital, which is critically important as sales and consumer demand remain tenuous."
Biryla noted the loan approval and funding delivery should be fast-tracked as much as possible.
“Small businesses are quite literally down to the felt,” Biryla said. “Many that our office has spoken with are operating on a week-to-week or day-to-day basis, especially storefront retail, restaurants, hospitality, and service providers that the NYC LMI Storefront Loan Program is specifically designed to help.”
Biryla noted that while prioritizing relief funding for distressed small businesses is key in the immediate term, it’s just as important to seek policy solutions that mitigate concerns like unexpected increases in unemployment insurance taxes next year.
“New York City continues to be one of the hardest hit communities during the pandemic, both from a public health perspective and an economic perspective," Biryla said. "Reliable estimates indicate that one in three New York City small businesses may go under because of COVID-19 and the resulting economic shutdowns. This will have a terribly negative effect on jobs, personal income, municipal revenue, public service delivery, neighborhood stability, quality of life, and the City’s economic revitalization post-COVID.
“NFIB’s own research further reinforces the breadth of challenges confronting small businesses: 20% of small businesses do not believe they will survive the next three to six months under current economic conditions," he said. "Another 19% do not believe they will make it beyond the next year. Fifty-two percent of small businesses anticipate they will need additional financial assistance over the next 12 months."