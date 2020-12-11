(The Center Square) – Proposed legislation would require New York state to cover COVID-19 testing costs for private, religious, and nonpublic schools.
A11134 and S9113 would require the state to reimburse nonpublic and private schools for the cost of COVID-19 testing, when the state mandates it. State Sen. Joe Addabbo, D-Howard Beach, and state Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi, D-Forest Hills, introduced the legislation.
“Testing is a crucial component of keeping our schools open and keeping our students, teachers, and faculty safe during the pandemic,” Hevesi said in a news release. “New York State did the right thing by making these tests mandatory, it must do the right thing again by not imposing an unfunded mandate on our religious, private and nonpublic schools.”
The state reimburses public schools for the cost of testing. Proponents say testing is an unfunded mandate and an undue burden for private schools, but it is not immediately clear how much the bill might cost the state.
“The nonpublic school community is 1,600 plus schools strong, educating over 400,000 children in NYS and working diligently to keep our children and teachers safe during this pandemic,” Maury Litwack, executive director at Teach NYS, said in a statement. “It is critical that the State make the health and safety of all school children a priority and provide nonpublic schools with the funding necessary to cover the expense of COVID-19 testing.
“... NYS continues to make great strides in containing the spread of COVID-19,” Litwack added. “In doing so, let’s ensure that the health and safety of the nonpublic school community is not left behind and guarantee all schools are reimbursed for the cost of COVID-19 testing.”
The proposed legislation comes after the Diocese of Brooklyn in July announced six Catholic academies in Brooklyn and Queens would close because of “the COVID-19 crisis on enrollment and finances.”
Meanwhile, last month, Archdiocese of New York schools and parents filed suit against the New York City Department of Education (DOE) in New York State Supreme Court on Staten Island. The lawsuit seeks to force the DOE to provide COVID-19 testing for the nearly 62,000 students.
“New York has a solemn obligation to protect the health and safety of all students and teachers, no matter what the school,” Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, said in a news release. “Our Catholic schools have been enthusiastic partners with the state since this pandemic began. All we ask for is fair treatment for our kids, and that’s what this legislation ensures.”