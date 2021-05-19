(The Center Square) – A two-year probe into the Trump Organization by the New York state Attorney General has now developed into a criminal investigation.
CNN reported Tuesday night that the Letitia James’ office gave official notice to the business enterprise founded by former President Donald Trump.
“We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA,” Fabian Levy, a spokesman for James, told the cable news outlet.
The civil matter remains active as well, CNN noted.
The inquiry began in 2019 after Michael Cohen, Trump’s former counsel, told a congressional panel that Trump’s financial statements pumped up the values of certain assets while degrading others.
This, James said in a news release last August, allowed the company to acquire loans at desirable rates while also allowing it to reduce its tax burden.
CNN also reported that a couple of people within James’ office have joined a unit formed by New York County District Attorney Cy Vance.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court gave Vance a key legal victory when it turned down a request by the former president to keep the Manhattan prosecutor from getting access to years of tax returns.
The attorney general has been looking at four properties owned by the Trump Organization. Among them is 40 Wall Street, a 72-story building in lower Manhattan, and Seven Springs Estate, a more than 200-acre property in Westchester County bought more than 25 years ago.
State investigators are also looking into the Trump International Hotel and Tower Chicago, which the attorney general said was left off Trump’s financial statements in 2009 and following years, and Trump National Golf Club - Los Angeles.
Among the individuals the state has deposed include Eric Trump, the son of the former president. He serves as executive vice president of the hospitality, development and lifestyle company
Shortly after noon Wednesday, former President Trump posted a lengthy statement on his website in response to the news. Trump lashed out at James, a Democrat, and others in the Democratic Party for continuing “the greatest political witch hunt” is U.S. history. He also claimed that James and Vance are “possessed” with destroying his political movement.
“There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that is in desperate search of a crime,” Trump said. “But, make no mistake, that is exactly what is happening here.”