(The Center Square) – The latest developments as New York voters go to the polls Tuesday:
3:21 p.m.: AG vows to look into robocalls spreading disinformation
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday afternoon that her office was investigating robocalls designed to influence the election.
According to a news release from her office, the calls were “spreading disinformation encouraging people to stay home on Election Day.”
“Attempts to hinder voters from exercising their right to cast their ballots are disheartening, disturbing, and wrong,” James said in the news release. “What’s more is that it is illegal, and it will not be tolerated. Every voter must be able to exercise their fundamental right to vote without being harassed, coerced, or intimidated. Our nation has a legacy of free and fair elections, and this election will be no different.”
James encouraged anyone who experienced disinformation campaigns or other issues with voting to call her office’s Election Protection Hotline at 800-771-7755.
6:08 a.m.: Polls open in New York with several key U.S. House seats up for grabs
Polls are open in New York, the state that President Donald Trump called home for most of his life but which is considered almost certain to vote in favor of his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.
About 2.5 million New York residents voted early, according to state election officials. This is the first New York presidential election in which early voting was an option.
There are 27 U.S. House races to be decided in New York, and a number of closer ones might come down to the wire. Among the close races:
• The Second Congressional District race will fill the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Rep. Peter King. The candidates are Republican state Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino, Democrat Jackie Gordon, and the Green Party’s Harry Burger.
• In New York’s 11th Congressional District, representing the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S. Rep. Max Rose, a Democrat, faces Republican state Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis.
• In the 19th Congressional District in the New York City suburbs, incumbent U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, a Democrat, faces three opponents: Republican Kyle Van De Water, Green Party candidate Steve Greenfield, and Libertarian Victoria Alexander.
• In the 22nd Congressional District, which covers portions of central New York, former U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Republican, takes on the Democrat who defeated her in 2018, U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi. Also on the ballot is Libertarian Keith Price.
In the 24th Congressional District, representing the Syracuse area, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko will again face the opponent he defeated in 2018, Democrat Dana Balter. A third candidate, Steve Williams, appears on the ballot on the Working Families Party line, but he has withdrawn from the race.
• In the 27th Congressional District, representing far western New York, Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs faces off against Democrat Nate McMurray and Libertarian Duane Whitmer.
Polls in New York close at 9 p.m.