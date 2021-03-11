(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo found himself in increasing legal and political peril on Thursday as the prospect of impeachment suddenly became more likely and law enforcement officials became involved in checking on allegations of sexual harassment that have been leveled against him in recent weeks.
In a statement released Thursday evening, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie revealed that his chamber was initiating an investigation of Cuomo that could lead to impeachment.
"After meeting with the Assembly Majority Conference today, I am authorizing the Assembly Judiciary Committee to begin an impeachment investigation, led by Chair Charles D. Lavine, to examine allegations of misconduct against Governor Cuomo," Heastie said. "The reports of accusations concerning the governor are serious. The committee will have the authority to interview witnesses, subpoena documents and evaluate evidence, as is allowed by the New York State Constitution."
Meanwhile, The New York Times reported Thursday afternoon that the latest sexual harassment allegation brought forward against Cuomo could lead to a police investigation. That comes as a growing number of Democrats have called for his resignation.
Earlier in the day, nearly 60 Democratic state lawmakers signed a joint statement calling just for that. It comes as the embattled Cuomo faces accusations from six women, including four who have worked for him in the governor’s office. Those reports have also triggered an independent investigation by the attorney general’s office
The lawmakers said with the sexual harassment allegations, as well as the reports his administration “altered data” on nursing home deaths tied to COVID-19, that both the public and the Legislature have lost confidence in him.
“(T)he governor needs to put the people of New York first,” they said. “We have a lieutenant governor who can step in and lead for the remainder of the term, and this is what is best for New Yorkers at this critical time.”
The statement was signed by 40 Assembly members and 19 senators. That group included several who previously called for his resignation. While neither the group of assembly members nor the senators represent a majority of the Democratic caucus in either chamber, their statement is still rather significant.
The Times’ article picks up on a report from the Albany Times Union earlier this week that said an unidentified woman claimed the governor touched her inappropriately. Cuomo, who has also rejected calls for his resignation, has said no one has ever told him he touched them in such a manner.
The Albany Police Department told the paper that it has been contacted by the state police officials regarding the latest incident, which reportedly took place late last year at the governor’s mansion in the state capital.
A spokesperson for the local police said that does not mean a criminal investigation is underway. Rather, the department has communicated with a lawyer representing the woman and offered her services “as we would do with any other report or incident.”