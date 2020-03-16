(The Center Square) – The New York State Assembly session scheduled for March 16 and March 17 has been postponed, according to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie. The Senate has also adjourned, according to a post on their Facebook page.
In a statement, Heastie said the postponement was “for the purposes of efficiency as well as the public health and safety of members and staff.” The speaker noted in a statement Sunday that the situation was changing rapidly and lawmakers were “trying to delicately balance our constitutional duties while at the same time attempting to adhere to DOH protocols and keep the public safe.”
The Assembly is adjourned until possibly Wednesday, March 18, Heastie said.
Nonessential state employees were directed to work from home beginning Tuesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who also asked local government to follow suit and reduce their workforce by 50 percent.
“We are fighting a war against this virus and the state will continue taking every step necessary to prepare for and mitigate the impacts of this virus,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo said 950 New York residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with 434 of those cases in the New York City area. Five people have died, according to health officials.
The governor also issued an executive order to increase available hospital beds by converting facilities such as dorms and former nursing homes.
"We have never fought a virus like this with this potential consequence, and I am taking executive action to reconfigure and increase capacity at hospitals across the state to ensure our healthcare facilities can handle a potentially massive surge of patients," he said. "We are fighting a war against this virus and the state will continue taking every step necessary to prepare for and mitigate the impacts of this virus."