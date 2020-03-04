New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the state is putting together a protocol for people who may have come into contact with the COVID-19 illness after a Westchester family and a neighbor tested positive for the contagious coronavirus that’s spreading globally.
“You are trying to find as many people as you can who might have come in contact to try to limit the exposure and contain the exposure,” the governor said. “It is an imperfect science especially in a situation like this one where you have a person who may have contacted so many people.”
The state is calling for people who have had contact with the infected to “self-quarantine” themselves through Friday. Essentially, that means people who have had or may have had contact with infected individuals should stay home and keep personal contact to a minimum.
If anyone develops symptoms related to the virus, Cuomo said they should then contact a medical professional.
Those recommended for self-quarantine include students at a Jewish high school, where a member of the family attends school, and members of a nearby synagogue. Those places will be closed through Friday and those who had contact with members of the infected family should follow the protocol.
Lohud.com reported about a thousand people who attend the synagogue are under quarantine. Cuomo said late Wednesday afternoon that the number of New Yorkers with the virus had risen to 11.
Yeshiva University, where another child from the family goes to school, will also be closed through Friday. Cuomo said there’s some additional investigation ongoing about the college and a decision about what happens with the school will be made on Friday.
The children of the neighbor who took the father for treatment are also being tested to see if they’ve been infected. So, too, are the father’s colleagues at a Manhattan law firm and eight staffers at Lawrence Hospital in Westchester who came into contact with him.
“We feel comfortable that that is an intelligent plan going forward,” Cuomo said. “It tries to minimize the imposition on people while protecting public health.”
The state has received some good news regarding coronavirus. Tests from people in Buffalo, Oneida and Suffolk County all came back as negative. So, too, did the test of a spouse of a health care worker who came back from Iran.
The health care worker has remained at home and is recovering from mild symptoms, Cuomo said. Regarding the infected family, only the father is hospitalized because of “an underlying respiratory illness.”
Cuomo said coronavirus spreads similarly to the flu virus. Of those who come in contact, about 80 percent will “self-resolve,” meaning they won’t develop symptoms requiring medical treatment. The remaining 20 percent may develop issues requiring them to stay homebound or potentially be treated in a hospital.
Those at the greatest risk include the elderly, those who have weakened immune systems and those who are battling other illnesses.
What everyone else can do, the governor said, is remain calm.
"We're dealing with a coronavirus epidemic,” he said. “We have a bigger problem, which is a fear pandemic. And the anxiety here is outpacing the reality of the situation."
The governor also said students from SUNY and CUNY schools who have studied in travel-abroad programs in China, Italy, Japan, Iran and South Korea are being recalled as those are the counties currently under a federal government watch list.
Those students will be flown back via a chartered plane to Stewart Airport in New Windsor. They will remain in quarantine at a dormitory for two weeks.
