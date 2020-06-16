(The Center Square) – New York, which links a high proportion of its gross domestic product to such industries as arts and entertainment and educational services, ranked the fourth most economically impacted state across the country amid the pandemic, according to a recent study.
Researchers with personal finance website WalletHub recently delved into the state-by-state economic impacts of COVID-19, three months after lockdowns and other measures were taken to address the disease’s spread.
New York City, oftentimes referred to as the epicenter of the crisis, and other regions across the state have been heavily impacted in such industries as arts, entertainment and recreation and educational services.
The two GDP categories are among seven WalletHub researchers describe as encompassing “highly impacted industries” that have scaled back operations or outright closed temporarily amid the pandemic.
Across the U.S., WalletHub ranked New York No. 1 for the GDP of educational services and No. 3 for the GDP of arts, entertainment and recreation.
In terms of its share of employees within the categories, New York also ranked high in both categories, according to the study.
The state had the fourth highest ranking of its employment of educational service professionals and clocked in at No. 13 in its employment of workers in the arts, entertainment and recreation space.
Neither category is up and running in any county within the state, based on the parameters in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s four-stage New York Forward plan.
As of June 16, six regions – Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country, the Southern Tier and Western New York – have entered the third stage, meaning restaurants and food service establishments can reopen, as can personal care facilities.
But the final stage of the reopening process, which encompasses both of the state’s most impacted GDP industry categories, based on the analysis, has not received Cuomo’s green light anywhere.
At a news conference June 11, Cuomo touted the measured approach his office has taken in response to the coronavirus, saying the methodical step-by-step processes are based on scientific information.
“Look at the numbers. Follow the numbers,” Cuomo said of his stance on the reopening process. “We’ve been following the data.”
In an April report conducted by outside firm Boston Consulting Group, expert analysis pegged New York’s statewide fiscal shortfall from COVID-19 at $13.3 billion.
A letter from Robert Mujica Jr., director of the state budget, at the beginning of the report reiterated the repeated call for federal assistance to address the financial challenges that have arisen, and will continue in the road ahead.
“New York is the financial capital of the world and represents 8 percent of total U.S. GDP,” Mujica wrote. “If New York state doesn’t receive adequate levels of federal funding for the public and private sectors that is proportionate with the need and impact of the crisis, our economic recovery – and the nation’s – will be weakened.”