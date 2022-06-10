(The Center Square) – A report released Thursday found that New York has one of the largest unfunded pension liabilities in the country, a distinct contract to what the state's comptroller says.
The American Legislative Exchange Council said New York’s unfunded liability was $508.7 billion. Only three states - Texas, Illinois and California - had larger deficits.
At 38.51%, the state has the fifth-highest funding ratio in the country, based on ALEC’s calculations. Last August, New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, whose office manages the pension program, reported that the New York State and Local Retirement System was funded at 99.3%.
A difference in methods of calculation are at the heart of the discrepancy. Markets have also dived greatly since the beginning of the calendar year, though most pensions fluctuate on a rolling average over years rather than short-term months.
New York’s ALEC ranking was the same as last year’s report, but the amount shot up more than 48% from last year’s $342.2 billion. In its report, ALEC said that unfunded liabilities nationwide increased for several reasons, including historically low interest rates that have impacted treasury note yields.
“It is reasonable to expect that as interest rates rise in response to inflation, treasury yields will increase, increasing the risk-free discount rate and returning unfunded liability amounts closer to previous report estimates,” ALEC stated in the report.
New York fares better, though, in other ALEC public pension liability ratings. At $25,182, the state’s per capita liability ranks 31st out of the 50 states. ALEC reports the national per capita average is slightly below $25,000.
One other concern ALEC points out is the state and local pension plan invests in companies based on such measures as diversity and inclusion and environmental concerns.
“By subjecting pension investments to political scrutiny instead of investment performance, the NYSLRS is adding unnecessary risk to its retirement investments,” the report stated.
New York has the fourth largest governmental work force in the country and the second-largest payroll, according to ALEC. While the tiering system helps control the state’s liability, the group points out that the state allows for so-called “double dipping.” That means a state or local government worker could retire, start collecting their public pension and then take on another government job.
According to the most recent data available, the Empire Center found that the number of “double dippers” grew to 973 in 2019, a nearly 5% increase from 2018.
Under New York law, any public-sector worker under 65 must get a waiver to collect both their pension and a government salary at the same time. People under 65 can still get both without a waiver, but their pension is suspended once they make more than $35,000 that year.
In April, Kroll LLC conducted a fiduciary and conflict of interest review for the New York retirement fund that found no unethical behavior within the plan.
“The Common Retirement Fund, under the leadership of the comptroller, continues to be a leader amongst its peers for management and operational transparency,” Kroll’s report stated.