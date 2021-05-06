(The Center Square) – Spurred by COVID-19 challenges, New York state doled out more than $850 million in overtime across myriad agencies in 2020, according to a top official.
In a new report, New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli confirmed overtime surged to its highest level on record this past year.
State employees logged a total of 19 million overtime hours in 2020, resulting in a 3.9% increase in the time logged the year prior. Additionally, the state paid 5.5% more in overtime hours, year-over-year.
All told, DiNapoli said overtime earnings comprised 4.8% of the state’s overall payroll budget in 2020. In his analysis, DiNapoli said state overtime earnings between 2011 and 2019 averaged 4.2% of all salaries.
While there was widespread use of overtime across different agencies, DiNapoli said three specific sectors required the lion’s share of overtime: the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, and the Office of Mental Health.
While staffers within the trio of agencies make up a quarter of New York state’s workforce, they consumed 62.9% of overtime hours logged in 2020 and 59.9% of the overtime earnings doled out this past year.
While he matter-of-factly acknowledged the unprecedented rise in overtime, DiNapoli in a statement also defended its use in a year that resulted in scores of challenges at the hands of the coronavirus.
“The COVID-19 pandemic required state workers across New York to work long, grueling hours to deal with a crisis never before seen during our lifetime,” DiNapoli said. “The pandemic touched nearly every aspect of our lives, and the men and women in public employment stepped up to help keep the public safe and get critical benefits.”
In the report, DiNapoli said some state agencies that traditionally incur minimal employee overtime within department budgets had sizable spikes this past year. The most notable is the Department of Labor, where the $25 million in overtime billings reflected a staggering 17,269.4% increase.
Other agencies with low overtime hours also saw surges this past year, including the Department of Taxation and Finance and the Department of Health – the latter handling the array of issues related to COVID-19 safeguards and protocols.
In the report, DiNapoli said there are other factors that played into the state’s reliance on overtime, beyond the pandemic itself, including head count across all agencies.
Within the past decade, New York state has employed fewer people. In 2011, a total of 163,986 were on the payroll; in 2020, the figure dropped to an all-time low of 153,948 employees.
According to DiNapoli’s report, the record low employee count recorded in 2020 is related to a policy decision. A year ago, a hiring freeze was put in place at the height of the pandemic, impacting all executive branch departments and agencies.
The freeze, according to a state budget bulletin released at the end of April 2020, impacted most permanent and temporary positions and also has halted promotions, transfers, new hires, reclassifications and reallocations.