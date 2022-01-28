(The Center Square) – New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion in federal court Wednesday seeking to dismiss a lawsuit President Trump and the Trump Organization have filed to stop the state’s investigation into the company and the former president’s family.
James’ motion called for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York to show deference to the ongoing state investigation. As part of that, James has filed a motion in a Manhattan state court seeking to compel the testimony of President Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter Ivanka Trump.
In a statement released after the filing, James called the federal lawsuit filed last month a “baseless and meritless” attempt to stop a lawful investigation into the Trump Organization’s finances.
“In the three years that we have been conducting this investigation, the Trump Organization and its principles have never challenged the legality of the investigation, until now, when Mr. Trump himself was subpoenaed to testify,” James said. “We will not be deterred by frivolous lawsuits and will continue to follow the facts of this case because no one is above the law.”
In the motion, James also called the former president and his company “state-court losers” and accuse the plaintiffs of “forum shopping” in federal court.
The state investigation into the Trump Organization has reviewed nearly 1 million documents from the company and included testimony from more than a dozen employees, including President Trump’s son, Eric.
The state attorney general is reviewing whether Trump, his family members and the company purposefully adjusted values of Trump Organization properties to gain favorable loan rates, tax rates and insurance premiums.
Trump and his company claim James is “an outspoken political activist” who has used the former president as a Lynchpin to her campaign to become and stay attorney general.
James said in the motion that Trump and his company have not proven the investigation is a political act.
“Although Plaintiffs offer snippets of statements, press releases, and tweets, they fail to allege any facts that plausibly infer there is any connection between those comments and the bases for initiating and continuing the investigation,” the motion states. “They merely assert conclusory allegations that the investigation is being conducted in ‘bad faith,’ which are entitled to no weight.”