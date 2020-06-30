(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that eight more states, including California, have been added to the state’s quarantine list, meaning visitors from those states or New Yorkers returning from one of them must self-isolate for 14 days upon their arrival.
The additions come nearly a week after Cuomo, along with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, jointly announced the plan their plan to keep the tri-state area from seeing a surge in coronavirus cases.
Besides California, Cuomo told NY1’s Pat Kiernan that Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee have been added because they either have a test rate exceeding 10 positives per 100,000 residents or a 10 percent test positivity rate. Both metrics are based on a seven-day rolling average.
With the removal of Washington state from the list, Cuomo said there are now 16 states that meet the requirements for the quarantine order. Cuomo told Kiernan it’s a “very significant” issue the state needs to address.
“The virus is raging all across the nation, and that's because we have a federal government that just missed this,” the governor said.
Cuomo announced one more step he would take in an effort to keep New York from experiencing the same increases as other states. Starting Tuesday night, state police officers as well as staffers from the state Department of Health and the Liquor Authority will travel “throughout the city” to monitor compliance to social distancing requirements.
The governor added that compliance has been an issue in New York City and on Long Island and that local governments need to better enforce compliance.
Depending on what state officials find, it could affect when New York City proceeds to phase three of the state’s reopening plan.
“I'm trying to gauge how bad the noncompliance is,” Cuomo said. “If the noncompliance is continuing, then we have to think about what we do on phase 3, which New York City is supposed to enter on Monday. If we already have a compliance issue, then opening up venues that will only further aggravate that issue would be a mistake.”
Both Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have expressed some reservation about moving forward with indoor dining in phase three, and neighboring New Jersey has already pulled the plug on opening indoor dining this week.
Cuomo, who has said an indoor dining decision for New York City would be made by Wednesday, said he doesn’t want to create an issue for another state.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced 35,664 new cases were identified across the country on Monday. That’s down from recent days but still one of the highest one-day totals since the emergency started nearly four months ago.
New York reported 471 new cases on Monday.