(The Center Square) – A national patient rights group says a New York law giving consumers and independent repair shops access to electronic parts and diagnostic data “gets it right” by excluding high-tech medical devices.
The Digital Fair Repair Act, signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul last week, is billed as the nation’s first comprehensive “right to repair” law. It requires manufacturers to provide diagnostic and repair information to product owners and to independent repair shops, even if they are not listed as preferred or authorized vendors.
Manufacturers covered by the new "right to repair" law will be required to provide manuals, diagrams, tools and parts to consumers and repair shops. Companies that don't comply with the law face civil penalties of up to $500 for each violation.
"This legislation will empower consumers with better options to repair their devices, thereby maximizing the lifespan of their devices, saving money, and reducing electronic waste," Hochul said in a statement.
The New York law covers a range of consumer electronics and gadgets, but doesn't apply to home appliances, motor vehicles, off-road equipment or medical devices.
Terry Wilcox, co-founder and executive director of the advocacy group Patients Rising, is praising New York for exempting medical devices and other high tech equipment from the new law.
"High-tech medical devices, like infusion pumps or CT machines, can safely and continually be used to treat patients for years if properly maintained," she wrote in a recent Op-ed on Hochul's signing of the bill. "To ensure correct, safe and appropriate maintenance, the technicians doing medical device servicing must be well trained and knowledgeable about the complex and sophisticated devices on which they work."
Wilcox said independent companies servicing complex multimillion dollar devices should be monitored by the FDA, and their technicians should be required to be properly qualified and supervised. But, she points out, the FDA doesn't have oversight of repair shops.
"Giving these unregulated repair shops unfettered access to equipment manuals, tools and parts would be risky for patients and hospitals, which is why medical exemptions in right to repair bills are important for patients," she wrote.
Still, some groups have argued the New York law is full of exemptions that watered down the original intent of the legislation.
Hochul has acknowledged the legislation that landed on her desk contained concessions to address concerns raised by manufacturers and the tech industry.
It included removing a requirement that manufacturers provide passwords, security codes "or materials to override security features" to the public. Other changes included exempting products sold to businesses and governments, or that are otherwise not available through retailers.
Last year, lawmakers in at least 27 states were debating right to repair bills, according to the U.S. Public Interest Research Group, but only New York's proposal made it across the finish line. Colorado passed a right to repair law last year, but it only applies to repairs on motorized wheelchairs.
In Congress, lawmakers were considering a digital right to repair bill in the previous session, but the measure failed to pass, despite widespread support.
Wilcox said patient groups will "continue the fight to put the safety of patients above business interests and other issues" as states consider similar laws.
"Proposed laws that would threaten patient safety by making medical device repair a free for all must be scrapped or altered to exempt them," she wrote.