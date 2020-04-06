(The Center Square) – Even as deaths and new cases of coronavirus continue to mount in New York, another set of promising data Monday offered hope that the state might have reached the height of its crisis earlier and at a much lower point than had previously been feared.
Data shared by Gov. Andrew Cuomo during his daily briefing Monday afternoon showed that hospitalizations, ICU admissions and intubations of severely ill patients are all down significantly from Sunday’s data. The hospitalization numbers in particular showed a four-day trend of decreases, from 1,427 on Thursday to just 358 on Sunday.
Jim Malatras, the president of SUNY Empire State College, said during Monday’s briefing in Albany that the efforts to use social distancing to “flatten the curve” and lessen the worst of the outbreak might be paying off.
“It’s not settled yet because we are going day-by-day … but this could suggest that we are indeed potentially at the apex, or beginning to be at the apex at this moment,” said Malatras, one of Cuomo’s point people on the virus and a fixture at the daily briefings.
The governor, while noting the positive indicators, insisted that easing up on social distancing and isolation measures would be premature.
“We could still see an increase,” he said. “So it is hopeful, but it’s also inconclusive and it still depends on what we do. … From our decision making point of view, it doesn’t really matter if we’ve hit the plateau or not. If we’re plateauing, we’re plateauing at a very high level.”
On the point, Cuomo said that hospitals in the New York City area continue to operate at the edge of what they’re capable of handling, with supplies just barely sufficient to meet the demand.
“We have our foot on the floor and the engine is at redline and you can’t go any faster and … you can’t stay at redline for any period of time,” he said. “And if we are plateauing, it’s because social distancing is working, so we have to be sure the social distancing continues.”
To drive home the importance of continuing to adhere to social isolation procedures, Cuomo announced that the fine for violations during the crisis had been increased from $500 to as much as $1,000. And he exhorted local governments to take a more active role in policing the issue.
The governor also said that he would be talking to President Donald Trump after the briefing to discuss allowing COVID-19 patients to be treated on the USNS Comfort, the U.S. Navy vessel currently floating in New York Harbor with the mission to treat non-coronavirus patients. Cuomo said because crime, traffic accidents and other traumatic incidents are way down, the need for the Comfort to treat non-coronavirus patients has been much less than was anticipated.
He also spoke optimistically about an ongoing trial of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the virus, saying that he would speak to the president about increasing the state’s access to the drug.
“The tests in the hospital … they’re too short a period of time to get a scientific report,” he said. “Anecdotally, you’ll get suggestions that it has been effective, but we don’t have any official data from a hospital or a quote unquote study.”
The latest data shows another 8,658 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in New York, and the state’s total number of cases across the time span of the outbreak reached 130,689. There are 16,837 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19, with 4,504 of those in intensive care units.
There have been 4,758 deaths from the disease in New York, about 46 percent of the 10,252 deaths across the United States. So far, 13,366 people who were hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged in New York.
Cuomo urged New Yorkers not to overreact to the positive indicators in Monday’s report.
“We get reckless, we change or we’re not compliant on social distancing, you will see those numbers go up again,” he said, arguing that some countries that have seen a resurgence of cases “let their foot up off the gas too quickly.
“This virus has kicked our rear end,” he said. “We underestimate this virus at our own peril. … Now is not the time to slack off on what we’re doing.”