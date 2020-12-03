(The Center Square) – New York state Sen. Jim Tedisco, R-Glenville, plans to introduce new legislation that would protect low-income residents from a 30% toll increase set to take effect with the new cashless toll system on the New York State Thruway.
While the system works for some, not all New York motorists have a bank account or credit card.
“We’re not going to solve the deficit problem by charging the lowest income people,” Tedisco told The Center Square, “It’s shameful. They can try to develop all the excuses they want to, but it makes no sense for low income individuals who live below the poverty line.”
The Thruway Authority board of directors on Dec. 1 approved the 30% increase for non-E-ZPass users, along with a $2 surcharge for each mailed bill. The increase goes into effect Jan. 1.
Tedisco’s “Thruway Toll Equality Act” would waive any toll increase, fee or surcharge for low-income New York motorists based on the Federal Poverty Level guidelines.
Tedisco noted that the Thruway was supposed to get rid of tolls by the late 1990s. Under the deal arranged by then-Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y., tolls were supposed to be eliminated by 1996, The New York Times reported.
“And all we’ve seen are toll increases,” said Tedisco, ranking member of the Senate Consumer Protection Committee.
“We have had a tough nine months here and the people impacted the most are the people who are lower income,” said Tedisco.
“My colleagues cannot get rid of a $15 billion deficit on the backs of people below the poverty level.," Tedisco said. "They can’t put a whole bunch of money on an E-ZPass account and then not be able to afford bringing their kids to doctors or hospitals – that’s not going to work."
High taxes are one reason New York leads the nation in out-migration, the Times Herald-Record reported.
The bill is expected to garner bipartisan support, particularly given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on low-income residents.
“If my colleagues on other side of the aisle do just believe in taxing the rich, then they won’t want to tax those whose income is below the poverty level,” said Tedisco.