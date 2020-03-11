(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that state workers who have to be quarantined as a result of exposure to the spreading coronavirus will receive two weeks of paid leave.
Along with a host of other efforts to address the outbreak, the governor also revealed an effort in coordination with business leaders to stagger work shifts and encourage working from home, thereby decreasing the density of workers who could be exposed to the virus at any one time.
“I've also spoken today with hundreds of business leaders – primarily in New York City,” Cuomo said. “I have asked them voluntarily to help reduce the density. There are a number of ways they can do this, different work shifts. Some people work early. Some people work late, different teams, one team works the other week, but again, ways to reduce density in the city, telecommuting, working from home, all the experts say social distancing.”
Another 43 new cases revealed Wednesday brought New York’s total to 216. To help cope with an expected further influx of cases, the governor said that the state would be contracting with 28 private labs to boost the amount of testing the state can do.
“There is still some complexity that the [federal Food and Drug Administration] needs to sign off on the actual protocols of some of these tests, and that is still complicating the situation,” Cuomo said. “But this will greatly increase our testing capacity as we get these 28 labs up and running. We had them on the telephone today, had the communication today, and we are starting the mobilization of those 28 labs. But that will make a big difference.”
Among other steps announced were extensions of the spring break at SUNY and CUNY schools by another week, along with remote classes where possible after spring break ends.
Meanwhile, state Sen. David Carlucci, D-Rockland, announced that he was introducing emergency legislation to preserve school funding if coronavirus-related closures keep schools from hitting their state-mandated targets.
“We need to be proactive in our approach to the coronavirus when it comes to all facets of society,” Carlucci said. “Our schools are extremely important to safeguard, as we see an unprecedented situation. The worst thing we can do is hinder our districts further with less funding, as they will need to make up for extensive work if a school is closed.”
Currently, schools must stay open for at least 180 days to be eligible for full state funding. Most schedule more than 180 to provide a buffer in case of snow cancellations or other emergencies. But Carlucci pointed out that in other countries, widespread coronavirus quarantines have led to lengthy closures.
“[W]e have seen unprecedented school closings in Japan, Italy, India, South Korea, Iran, France, Pakistan and elsewhere,” a news release from Carlucci’s office stated. “The United Nations has said 290.5 million students worldwide have missed school due to the coronavirus.”