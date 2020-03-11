(The Center Square) – The New York Senate Health Committee advanced a bill that would require drug companies to notify state officials before the price of a drug is raised by more than 100 percent in a 12-month period.
Senate bill S1798, sponsored by Health Committee Chairman Gustavo Rivera, passed the Senate in June but died in the Assembly. Rivera said the bill was one of many the New York Legislature will consider this year.
“We recognize how important it is to deal with higher prescription prices,” Rivera said.
The bill gives the attorney general the authority to prosecute drug companies accused of price gouging. It passed and is now headed to the Senate for first reading.
The committee also endorsed a bill that would require licensing of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). A version of the bill was passed by the Legislature last year but vetoed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
PBMs negotiate drug prices on behalf of insurers. Sens. Patrick Gallivan and Robert Ortt, both Republicans, voted against the bill.
“I do believe that oversight of PBMs is warranted, but I think the bill is onerous,” Gallivan said.
COVID-19 was not on the agenda but Rivera addressed the spread of the novel coronavirus at the beginning of the meeting. He said the public should not panic and expressed concerns about racism. The disease was first reported in China, and some fear that will lead to incidents against the Asian community.
Rivera voted last week against Cuomo’s $40 million plan to deal with COVID-19, calling it “an attempt by the executive to exploit an incredibly sensitive situation for our state to further expand its authority and powers.”
He also criticized Cuomo’s announcement that hand sanitizer made by prisoners would be distributed to New Yorkers free of charge, saying it was being made by “slave labor” and that prisoners only made sixty cents an hour.
A bill proposed by Sen. Jen Metzger also sparked a discussion about the virus. Metzger proposed a bill that would require food service establishments to allow customers to bring in their own reusable food and storage containers. Gallivan questioned the timing of the bill.
“I think it’s a worthy discussion to have, but given what we have seen over the past week and the concern about the spreading of disease, I think that now is inappropriate or imprudent to be doing this at this time,” Gallivan said.
Rivera said the bill would not take effect for a year if passed. The committee backed the bill on a 9-4 vote.