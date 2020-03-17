(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers in New York are seeking support for a plan that would provide $890 million to small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 crisis.
Assemblyman Colin Schmitt, R-New Windsor, said Tuesday that the money would come from state settlement funds intended to be used to combat economic distress and would be disbursed through grants and loans.
“We have $890 million in settlement funds earmarked for use during economic uncertainty,” Schmitt said in a news release. “Now is the time to put those funds to use. The $890 million small business emergency assistance fund will save countless small businesses, preserve jobs and keep our main streets alive.”
The proposal earned the support of state Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua, who said she would push for its approval by the Senate Economic Development Committee.
“I will be pushing this proposal as we work to complete the state budget,” Helming said. “I applaud Assemblyman Schmitt for his leadership in fighting for small businesses across our state as we work proactively to confront this [crisis].”
Schmitt’s plan is part of a package of bills put forth by Assembly Republicans. Other elements of the package include plans to create a zero-interest loan program, reallocate existing tax credits and move tax payment deadlines, among other initiatives.
New York’s restaurants and bars are largely shut down on the orders of Gov. Andrew Cuomo in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Many retail chains have followed suit, and many other businesses have adopted work-from-home plans to try to help with “social distancing” to prevent further spread of COVID-19, the infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus.