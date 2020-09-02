(The Center Square) – With still no resolution to the next CCVID-19 federal stimulus package, counties and towns throughout New York are considering up to 20 percent budget reductions to offset revenue losses.
Cuts in staffing and public services are among the areas that could be affected, CNHI reported.
Local government associations have pointed to the dramatic decline in sales tax revenues collected during the stay-at-home mandates and government closures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the restaurant sector, tax collections are down nearly 58 percent compared to last year.
School districts also face receiving less funding from the state.
Gerry Geist, director of the Association of Towns, noted that local government officials hope for some degree of relief with legislation that would provide greater budgeting flexibility. The measure, which is presently before Gov. Andrew Cuomo, would let towns borrow against their reserve funds.
"We're very concerned and we're keeping an eye on both the state and Washington," Geist told CNHI. "There is still hope that when Congress comes back after Labor Day that maybe they will readdress this situation. But right now many of our members are starting to get their budgets prepared for next year. They are trying to figure out not only what they will do for next year's budget but how do they address the shortfalls in this year's budget.”
The state budget is running its own deficit of roughly $14.5 billion, which could be offset by the potential federal stimulus package.
But E.J. McMahon, who is research director for the Empire Center for Public Policy, an Albany-based think tank, told CNHI Cuomo postponing cuts until the federal package comes through is impacting cities and towns, particularly in rural areas that depend more on financial assistance from the state.
"He has crawled way out on a limb and dragged the local governments out with him," McMahon said.