(The Center Square) – A COVID-19 vaccination mandate officially took effect for most New York City municipal employees on Monday, and city leaders said they were in good shape operationally. That’s despite thousands of firefighters, police officers and other workers who remain unvaccinated.
Those who did not report at least their first dose of a vaccine by 5 p.m. on Friday were supposed to be placed on unpaid leave unless they received a medical or religious exemption.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said that less than 6% of workers were placed on leave.
When de Blasio announced the policy Oct. 26, more than 46,000 of the approximately 160,500 city workers affected by the mandate had yet to show proof of vaccination. During his daily press briefing Monday, the mayor said nearly 22,500 workers have received a vaccination since the edict came down, with more than 3,500 taking place over the weekend.
The New York Police Department saw its vaccination rate go from 70% at the time of the order to 85% on Monday. Commissioner Dermot Shea told reporters that most of the remaining 15% sought a waiver.
“We think we’re in really, really strong shape here,” Shea said. “Members of the police department responded to this. They came to work as they always do, and there was literally no effect on service at this point.”
Among other key agencies, 82% of sanitation workers have received a vaccine, compared to 62% nearly two weeks ago. The city’s emergency medical workers are now at 88%, up from 61%, and the Fire Department of New York is at 77%, up from 58%.
That doesn’t mean there’s an accord between the city and key labor unions. On Monday, the Uniformed Firefighters Association of Greater New York tweeted pictures of firefighters being sent home for not adhering to the vaccination policy.
In one tweet, the union said a firehouse in Brooklyn’s Bensonhurst neighborhood was forced to close due to the number of firefighters sent home.
“This will put the lives of New Yorkers at risk, and this is only the beginning,” the union tweeted, calling the mandate unconstitutional.
Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters that the department has seen a massive spike in medical leave requests since the order. Over the past week, FDNY was averaging about 700 requests a day, more than triple the usual amount.
While others are stepping up to fill vacancies, it’s still “completely unacceptable,” the fire commissioner said. He said that the city’s fire officers and EMS workers are participating in the sickout.
“But our firefighters most definitely are,” Nigro said. “I asked them to rethink this, to remember their oath of office. It’s not only affecting the people they serve. It’s affecting their brothers and sisters in the department who are forced to fill their spots day-in and day-out, and thank goodness for them.”
Out of the city’s 350 firefighting units, Nigro said there were 18 out of service on Monday, but he said that’s a typical number because units may be out for training or repairs to equipment.
Since city officials said that operations were running smoothly despite the missing workers, it led to questions of whether New York had too many workers. That was a statement the mayor, whose term expires at the end of the year, wouldn’t endorse and would leave that for his successor to determine.
“I’m someone who has supported having a strong city workforce, having an ample City workforce because it makes such a difference,” de Blasio said. “They’ve been there for us time and time again.”