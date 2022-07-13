(The Center Square) – New York’s Medicaid program failed to pursue repayment for up to $292 million in claims that could have been billed to private insurance. That’s according to an audit report released Wednesday by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
DiNapoli’s office examined pharmacy claims paid by Medicaid managed care plans from October 2015 to May 2020. In numerous instances, it found that Medicaid paid for prescriptions and drugs that were not billed to a beneficiary’s third-party health plan.
In a statement, the comptroller’s office blamed “inadequate oversight” for the issue. During the review, auditors presented the Medicaid inspector general with 50 claims as part of a sample and asked why the state did not bill the other insurers. Health Management Systems Inc., which conducts post-payment reviews for the Medicaid program, could not identify why 38 of the claims were not billed. In another nine cases, auditors said HMS did not give a justifiable answer.
Kristin Pound, the acting executive deputy commissioner for the New York State Department of Health, strongly refuted the audit’s claims and called the report “inaccurate.” She said HMS has systems to “eliminate billings that likely would not result” in third-party insurers paying the claim.
“The finding that the state did not bill the claims to (third-party) carriers is misleading and is not substantiated by the examples provided in the audit report,” she wrote in the department’s response. “The examples detailed from OSC do not provide evidence that a recovery should have been made or that a recovery would have ever occurred.”
DiNapoli called Pound’s response to be “inflammatory.”
The audit calls for the state Department of Health to review claims sent to third-party insurers that did not reimburse Medicaid, monitor ongoing claims to ensure funds can be recaptured within the statute of limitations and review the $292 million in claims auditors identified to see if any of those can be recovered.
“Medicaid is essential for millions of New Yorkers, but the program needs to ensure that funding is only used for appropriate costs for those who need it,” DiNapoli said. “This is my office’s latest audit to uncover weaknesses in the Medicaid system’s oversight. These potentially unnecessary payments likely contributed to significant waste and a missed opportunity to recover the nearly $300 million in questionable payments.”
Nearly 8 million New Yorkers receive Medicaid benefits, and the annual cost of claims exceeds $74 billion.