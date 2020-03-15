(The Center Square) — New York City schools will close Monday and remain closed until at least April 20 due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday.
Schools in the largest district in the country might be closed for the remainder of the school year, the mayor said, but that's to be determined.
“To say the least, this is a very troubling moment, a moment where I am just distraught at having to take this action,” de Blasio said. “But I became convinced over the course of today that there was no other choice.”
More than 700 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that originated in China in December, have been confirmed in the state of New York. In New York City, there have been more then 300 confirmed cases and five deaths.
Schools are closing around the country in response to what the World Health Organization labeled a global pandemic last week. Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine also said Sunday that schools in his state might need to be closed for the remainder of the school year.
Remote learning in New York City will begin March 23, with teachers training in advance.