(The Center Square) – New York City Mayor Eric Adams is asking the state to provide more funds and assistance to help deal with a surge of migrants arriving in the city.
More than 40,000 migrants have traveled to New York City in the past year, an influx the Democrat says is overwhelming his administration’s ability to provide basic services.
"We are now seeing more people arrive than we have ever seen – averaging over 400 people each day this last week, with 835 asylum seekers arriving on one single day alone, the largest single day arrival we’ve seen to date," he said in a statement. "All this is pushing New York City to the brink."
Adams said the city has opened 74 emergency shelters and four humanitarian relief centers to deal with the new arrivals, but said the city is at a "breaking point." He has submitted an emergency mutual aid request to the state for an additional 500 beds, but suggested more help will be needed.
A massive influx of migrant arrivals over the past year and a half has fueled a humanitarian crisis that is putting a strain on government resources, and creating friction between southern border states and the Biden administration.
More than 3.3 million people have been apprehended or reported evading law enforcement illegally entering the U.S. from over 150 countries in fiscal 2022, according to data obtained by The Center Square. Few, roughly one out of seven, have been expelled under Title 42, a federal public health authority implemented by the Trump administration that federal courts have ruled remain in place despite efforts by the Biden administration to end it.
But hundreds of thousands more migrants have been allowed to seek asylum and other protections, according to immigration officials.
Republican governors in border states have been critical of the Biden administration’s response to the surge. They’ve been sending large groups of undocumented immigrants to Democratic strongholds in Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston and Chicago.
Adams, who visited the Texas border city of El Paso over the weekend, said many of the migrants are being drawn to New York with false promises of unlimited support.
“There are websites that are advertising that in New York City streets are paved with gold, that there is automatic employment, that you are automatically going to be living in a hotel,” Adams told reporters at a Sunday briefing.
Immigrant rights groups criticized Adams for making the weekend trip to the border town, accusing him of "grandstanding" on the issue of immigration.
“The absolute last thing New York City needs is Mayor Adams grandstanding on the border while New Yorkers are struggling," Jose Lopez, co-executive director of the advocacy group Make the Road New York, said in a statement.
"Instead of trying to play ‘national political figure,’ the mayor should be in our city, focused on solving the real problems facing New Yorkers – including the need for truly affordable housing, tackling homelessness and ensuring that everyone, regardless of their immigration status, has access to the services they need," she added.
Adams is expected to travel to Washington, D.C. next week to raise the issue of federal support for migrant arrivals at the annual U.S. Conference of Mayors.
"The absence of sorely needed federal immigration reform should not mean that this humanitarian crisis falls only on the shoulders of cities," Adams said. "We need support and aid from our federal and state partners and look forward to working together to meet this crisis head-on."