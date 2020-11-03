(The Center Square) – Republicans likely scored at least one big victory in New York on Tuesday, as polls show Republican challenger Nicole Malliotakis handily beating first-term U.S. Rep. Max Rose in the state’s 11th Congressional District.
As of 11:45 pm ET, The New York Times reported Malliotakis, a state Assemblywoman, held a 58 percent to 42 percent lead over her Democratic opponent with 83 percent of the unofficial vote returned. The Times did not call her victory, but that didn’t stop her from claiming the win before her supporters earlier in the night.
The district includes parts of southern Brooklyn and all of Staten Island. The latter borough Malliotakis carried overwhelmingly in her unsuccessful race against Bill de Blasio in the 2017 mayoral election.
In her victory speech, Malliotakis thanked the law enforcement unions who endorsed her campaign.
“This race was about them in many ways because they put their life on the line for this city and they deserve our support and appreciation,” she said. “They had my back in this election, I am going to have their backs as well.”
Concerns about funding for the New York City Police Department and law enforcement reforms were front and center in the race. Rose had said he opposed efforts to defund the police that other Democrats endorsed nationally.
However, in speaking to his supporters Tuesday night, he said he did not regret supporting those who demonstrated against violent police tactics and the death of George Floyd.
“Young Staten Islanders, marched to express their pain, and for that, they were called rioters, they were called thugs. All on national television,” Rose said. “They were demonized for their faith in this country's capability. This country's capacity to do better.”
Democrats were still in a position to hold an overwhelming majority of New York’s 27 U.S. House seats. However, Republicans were in good position to pick up one more seat as of late Tuesday night.
With 79 percent of the unofficial vote returned in New York’s 22nd Congressional District, former U.S. Rep Claudia Tenney was leading incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi by 11 points, 54.4 percent to 43.4 percent.
Races that had been called by The Times include:
• Democratic U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks did not face any opposition to retain his Fifth Congressional District seat.
• U.S. Rep Grace Meng, a Democrat, has 62.6 percent of the vote in the Sixth Congressional District to Republican Thomas Zmich’s 37.4 percent with 74 percent of the vote counted.
• Seventh District U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez received 83.1 percent of the vote with 76 percent reported, beating Republican Brian Kelly and Libertarian Gilbert Midonnet.
• U.S. Rep Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat, held a 65.2 percentage point lead over Republican Garfield Wallace with 75 percent of the vote tallied in the Eighth District.
• With 75 percent of the vote reported in the Ninth District, U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke had 81.5 percent support. She defeated Republican Constantin Jean-Pierre and Libertarian Gary Popkin.
• U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, a Democrat, held a 68.6 percent to 30.1 percent lead over Republican Cathy Bernstein with 60 percent counted in the 10th District. Libertarian Michael Madrid held 1.2 percent.
• Democratic U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney defeated Republican Carlos Santiago-Cano and Libertarian Steven Koln. She had 79.1 percent of the vote with 57 percent of ballots counted.
• In the 13th District, U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat, a Democrat, took 90.2 percent of the vote, with 71 percent of votes reported, to beat Republican Lovelynn Gwinn and Conservative Christopher Morris-Perry.
• With 71 percent reported, Democratic U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won a second term. She had a 68.7 percent to 30.6 percent advantage over John Cummings.
• Democratic candidate Ritchie Torres held the 15th District seat for the party, beating Republican Patrick Delices. While less than 1 percent of the vote had been reported, the Times showed Torres with a nearly 77 point lead. Torres will replace U.S. Rep. Jose Serrano, who is retiring after serving more than 30 years in the House.
• After beating U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel in June’s primary, Democrat Jamaal Bowman won the 16th District seat over Conservative Patrick McManus. With 58 percent reporting, Bowman has 83.9 percent of the vote.
• Democratic U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko reclaimed the 20th District seat, winning 56,5 percent of the vote over Republican Elizabeth Joy with 80 percent of ballots counted.
• Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik claimed her fourth term beating Democrat Tedra Cobb. Stefanik earned 64.3 percent of the vote as 79 percent of ballots had been counted in the 21st District Race.
• With 47 percent of the votes in, Democrat U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins received 60.3 percent to win reelection in the 26th District. He beat Republican Ricky Donovan, Sr., and Green Party candidate Mike Raleigh.