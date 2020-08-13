(The Center Square) – The New York congressional race between Suraj Patel and Carolyn Maloney has emerged as an example of the national controversy over mail-in ballots, with Patel asserting thousands of votes have not been counted even after the race was called for Maloney last week.
Queens election lawyer Ali Najmi, an attorney for Patel, told Fox News on Sunday that mail-in voting needs reforms in several areas.
“The State Board of Elections, the City Board of Elections mailed out and printed ballots late. They didn’t scale up in time,” Najmi said. “And they made a bet against how many people would really want to vote by mail in this election. … And the United States Postal Service, well, they're not perfect. They've had issues with their automated system in terms of delivering postmarks on to ballot envelopes and as well as accounting for the timeliness of their deliveries.”
Patel has declined to concede the race to Maloney, who has held the seat since 1992.
“NY12’s experience with vote by mail caused widespread disenfranchisement,” Patel tweeted.
Late last month, Patel filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York Board of Elections to address the uncounted ballots, the New York Post reported.
During an Aug. 3 hearing in the case, Judge Analisa Torres of U.S. District Court in Manhattan ordered the counting of all ballots without postmarks that were received within 48 hours of the June 23 primary election.
It is estimated about 1,000 ballots meet those criteria, yet Patel has said that still leaves more than 10,000 ballots uncounted.
While the New York Board of Elections had planned to challenge the court order to continue counting votes, Patel said on Twitter that the state was not pursuing its appeal.
In the midst of the controversy, The Associated Press on Aug. 5 called the race for Maloney, who at that point was leading by roughly 3,700 votes. Then on Aug. 7, the Board of Elections said the ballots covered by Judge Torres’ order should be counted, the Daily News reported.
The 12th Congressional District includes Manhattan’s Upper East Side, as well as parts of Brooklyn and Queens.